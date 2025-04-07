Nation honors 129 soldiers martyred in Gayari Sector avalanche on anniversary

RAWALPINDI: On the 13th anniversary of the Gayari Sector tragedy, the nation has come together to honor the bravery and sacrifice of 129 soldiers who were martyred in a tragic avalanche at the Pakistan Army’s Battalion Headquarters in the Siachen Glacier.

The avalanche struck on April 7, 2012, completely destroying the Battalion Headquarters, taking the lives of these courageous soldiers. Despite foreign rescue teams declaring the mission impossible, the Pakistan Army, particularly its Engineers Corps, displayed immense courage and resilience in their efforts to recover the bodies of the martyrs.

In memory of their sacrifice, a Yadgar-e-Shahada (Memorial to the Martyrs) was erected at the high peak of Siachen, serving as a tribute to their bravery. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the valor displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of unimaginable adversity.