NACTA approves establishment of NIFTAC to bolster Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance counterterrorism efforts, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC).

The decision was made during a meeting of the NACTA Board of Governors, chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting, which was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, saw a comprehensive briefing by NACTA’s National Coordinator Dr. Khalid Chauhan. The new initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan’s counterterrorism infrastructure by facilitating a more coordinated and effective national response to emerging threats.

Interior Minister Naqvi emphasized that the NIFTAC project was the result of thorough consultations and will be critical in achieving the core objectives of NACTA. He further announced that similar centres would be established in all provincial capitals to ensure a unified approach to counterterrorism across the country.

The NIFTAC initiative is expected to play a key role in the full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), which remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy. Naqvi highlighted the importance of enhancing NACTA’s operational capacity to proactively address terrorism threats.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry echoed these sentiments, stating that NIFTAC would significantly improve NACTA’s operational efficiency and effectiveness in countering emerging threats.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of home secretaries from all four provinces, along with inspectors general of police from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Poonjo Mal Bheel were also present. During the session, all the recommendations put forward by Dr. Khalid Chauhan were unanimously approved.