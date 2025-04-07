Lehenga clearance dispute leads to violent clash at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Tensions flared at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday in a violent altercation between two female passengers and customs officials over the non-clearance of luggage items, including Lehenga dresses and closed-circuit cameras.

The dispute, which escalated into a physical confrontation, was caught on video, showing the two parties exchanging slaps, with a female customs officer even seen pulling one of the passengers by the hair. The confrontation occurred when the passengers, arriving from Abu Dhabi, raised concerns over the delay in clearing their luggage.

Customs officials confirmed that the altercation stemmed from clearance issues related to the items, which sparked the heated exchange.

One of the passengers was taken into custody by airport authorities for slapping a customs officer, and a case has been registered. Legal action is being pursued, and the incident is under investigation.

This altercation follows another incident involving a former Quetta commissioner, Iftikhar Jogezai, and his daughter, who were offloaded from a Quetta-Islamabad flight after assaulting a flight attendant.

The incident began at check-in and escalated during the flight, leading to the involvement of Airport Security Force (ASF).