Interior Minister approves National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

ISLAMABAD: In response to growing terrorist activities across the country, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday sanctioned the creation of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

The decision was made during the fifth meeting of Nacta’s Board of Governors in Islamabad, which focused on reinforcing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism infrastructure. Since the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has faced escalating attacks targeting law enforcement and security personnel, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), January 2025 saw a 42% rise in terror attacks compared to December 2024, highlighting the urgency of enhanced security measures.

During the session, Nacta’s National Coordinator, Dr. Khalid Chauhan, provided a briefing on the authority’s activities and future objectives. One of the meeting’s key outcomes was the approval to set up NIFTAC, a specialized hub aimed at coordinating intelligence and assessing threats.

Naqvi emphasized that NIFTAC’s creation marks a crucial step in fulfilling Nacta’s strategic goals. Additionally, similar centers, known as PIFTACs, will be established across provincial capitals to strengthen regional intelligence coordination.

The new center is designed to aid in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security concerns across the country.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry highlighted that NIFTAC would enhance Nacta’s operational effectiveness, reinforcing its role in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Ponjo Mal Bheel, Interior Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Home Secretaries from all provinces, and Inspectors General of Police from various regions. All recommendations presented by Dr. Chauhan were unanimously approved, marking a significant step toward bolstering Pakistan’s internal security and counter-terrorism initiatives.