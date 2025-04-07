Bushra Bibi approaches court seeking improved amenities at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan and former first lady, has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting enhanced prison facilities at Adiala Jail, where she is currently serving a seven-year sentence in connection with the £190 million case.

In her legal request, Bushra Bibi’s counsel has asked the court to direct jail authorities to provide better amenities in accordance with the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The petition emphasizes that Bushra Bibi’s previous public role and lifestyle, particularly her time in the Prime Minister’s House, entitle her to specific privileges while incarcerated. She claims that despite making a formal request to the jail’s superintendent, no action has been taken to improve her conditions.

Bushra Bibi’s petition also points to the fact that her husband, Imran Khan, was granted certain privileges while imprisoned at the same facility. She is asking the court to ensure her case is treated similarly.

The petition lists the federal government, the superintendent of Adiala Jail, and the chief commissioner of Islamabad as the respondents in the case.

The £190 million case pertains to allegations that Imran Khan, while serving as Prime Minister, and others misappropriated Rs50 billion (approximately £190 million at the time), which was transferred by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government.

Khan had obtained cabinet approval for this settlement on December 3, 2019, without revealing the terms of the deal to the public, with the agreement stipulating the funds be deposited in the Supreme Court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials allege that Khan and Bushra Bibi were involved in the illegal acquisition of land worth billions of rupees, intended for the development of an educational institution. NAB filed charges in December 2023 against eight individuals, including the former prime minister and his wife.