Bilawal departs for Dubai amid controversy over Indus River canal project

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has left for Dubai on a personal visit, with reports indicating that he will be abroad for approximately ten days.

The news of his departure comes shortly after Bilawal’s strong statements on April 4, when he called for the withdrawal of the controversial canal project on the Indus River.

Speaking at a public meeting marking the 46th death anniversary of his father, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif roll back the project, emphasizing that it goes against the will of the people.

He also reiterated that the PPP stands with the people on this issue, not with the government. Bilawal warned that his party would not allow any decisions that could divide the country, especially concerning water distribution, which he called “irresponsible.”