‘KP govt disbursed 80pc of its development funds by end of March’

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Finance Minister, Muzamil Aslam, has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had successfully disbursed 80% of its development funds by the end of March, setting a new record compared to other provinces in Pakistan.

In a statement, Aslam highlighted that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur approved an additional 27% increase in the development budget. This increase is expected to release Rs 27 billion for ongoing and new projects across the province.

“As someone who has been in public service for over two decades, I have never seen development funds surpass initial estimates to this extent,” said Aslam. He emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring accelerated progress in various sectors.

The swift release of funds is focused on advancing infrastructure, health, and education projects, aiming for the timely completion of these initiatives before the end of the fiscal year.

This proactive funding approach reflects the provincial government’s dedication to meeting its development goals and improving services for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NATIONAL

