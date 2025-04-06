Gilani stresses Pakistan-Russia cooperation for global peace

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has stated that Pakistan and Russia share common goals for promoting global peace, security, and a multipolar world order.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Tashkent.

Gilani emphasized the evolving relationship between the two countries, which is based on mutual respect and expanding cooperation in areas such as defense, trade, energy, and multilateral platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Both sides agreed to enhance institutional linkages between their respective parliaments, including the exchange of visits, revival of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, and consistent dialogue to address shared challenges. Gilani also underscored the importance of strengthening defense collaboration, particularly through security dialogues, military training exchanges, and counterterrorism coordination.

With the positive momentum in bilateral trade, both sides discussed further diversifying economic ties, focusing on sectors like energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. The Chairman also advocated for establishing banking channels and improving connectivity within regional frameworks.

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong support for Russia’s role in promoting regional stability and multipolar global governance. The two countries stressed the importance of coordinated efforts in international forums like the SCO and the UN, especially in addressing climate action, food security, and counter-narcotics.

Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, calling for inclusive political solutions and humanitarian support in Afghanistan. He also acknowledged Russia’s significant role in fostering dialogue and stability in the region.

The Chairman concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to work with Russia towards a comprehensive and forward-looking partnership, and extended an invitation for future parliamentary exchanges in Islamabad.