Eid-ul-Azha likely to fall on June 7

ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Azha, one of the most anticipated occasions in Pakistan, is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to initial predictions.

However, the final date will be confirmed by the country’s official moon sighting committee, which follows the traditional Ruet-e-Hilal procedure. The committee will officially announce the start of Zilhajj, determining the date for Eid-ul-Azha.

Astronomers have also shared predictions for the UAE, where the Emirates Astronomy Society expects the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah to be visible on the evening of May 27, 2025. Based on this calculation, Zilhajj is likely to begin on May 28, making Eid-ul-Azha likely to fall on Friday, June 6, in the Emirates.

It’s important to note that while these are general predictions, actual dates may vary from country to country due to regional differences in moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Azha commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), who showed his unwavering devotion by agreeing to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

The festival involves Qurbani (sacrifice), where Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, goats, sheep, or camels following Islamic guidelines. The meat is then distributed among family, relatives, and the less fortunate, in a spirit of charity and sharing.