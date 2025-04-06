Defence Minister Khawaja Asif calls PTI ‘deeply divided’

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday addressed the ongoing internal conflicts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing the party as deeply divided. He remarked that PTI is “as divided as the number of its members,” reflecting on the increasing infighting among senior party figures.

During his speech at an event in Sialkot, Asif criticized PTI members for turning on each other, adding, “We don’t need to abuse them, they themselves are abusing each other.” He pointed to the ongoing tensions between key PTI figures such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and former Senator Azam Swati, as well as between former minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and the party’s internal accountability committee.

Asif also referred to the discord between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar, which has fueled further divisions within the party. Despite these rifts, Akbar confirmed last week that the issues were resolved following the guidance of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The defence minister did not hold back, labeling the PTI founder an “international thief,” while also noting that the party’s members have been calling each other thieves. Asif attributed the party’s current struggles to these divisions and internal conflicts.

Shifting focus to the government’s performance, Asif highlighted the achievements of the PML-N-led administration, particularly in easing the nation’s economic difficulties. He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for managing to reduce electricity prices, a move that Asif described as unthinkable in previous circumstances. Asif also mentioned that inflation has been curbed due to the government’s strategic policies, reinforcing the narrative of the government’s successful economic management.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar praised the resilience of the Pakistani people, stating that with public support, even the nation’s most complex challenges could be overcome. Speaking at a workers’ convention in Lahore, Tarar emphasized the government’s commitment to providing real relief to citizens despite a difficult economic inheritance.

Tarar credited PM Shehbaz for prioritizing the nation’s future over short-term political gains, and he noted that international recognition of Pakistan’s economic recovery had grown. He also revealed plans to reduce electricity costs for industrial consumers, further signaling a positive direction for the economy. In his remarks, Tarar highlighted the significant role of the Pakistan Army in ensuring national security and contributing to the country’s economic stability.