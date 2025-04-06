Attaullah Tarar lauds COAS’s role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has credited Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for playing a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

Tarar made the statement while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday.

The minister highlighted that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office, Pakistan was on the brink of a crisis, with adversaries expecting the country to default. However, Tarar emphasized that Shehbaz Sharif chose to prioritize the nation over politics, effectively averting the crisis.

Tarar also praised Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, stating that under his guidance, the country is moving towards progress, and Shehbaz Sharif has been tirelessly fighting for the rights of the people.

The minister noted that Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled his promise to reduce electricity prices, despite attempts by certain groups to undermine the efforts by writing letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Tarar claimed that international financial institutions are now commending Pakistan’s economic management, while political opponents continue to prioritize personal politics over the national interest.

Furthermore, Tarar reiterated the government’s commitment to lowering inflation to single digits, as pledged in their manifesto.

In his speech, Attaullah Tarar also accused former prime minister Imran Khan of supporting militants in his speeches, contributing to the resurgence of terrorism in the country. He blamed Khan’s policies of encouraging militants and allowing their return for the growing instability.

Tarar concluded by mentioning the global recognition of Pakistan Army’s reputation, citing General Asim Munir’s warm reception and honor guard in the UK, which, according to the minister, PTI leaders found difficult to accept.