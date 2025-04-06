8 terrorists killed as infiltration bid on Pak-Afghan border thwarted: ISPR

Four khwarij also injured in fire exchange with security forces while foiling infiltration in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel area: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed and another four were injured by the security forces while thwarting an infiltration attempt on Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, “On the night of April 5-6, the movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area” of North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” it added.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR noted, adding that it expected Kabul to “fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”.

The ISPR asserted that “security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The statement added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area.

Earlier in late March, the security forces had foiled such an infiltration attempt in North Waziristan and killed 16 terrorists.

PM, President applaud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt by terrorists

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday commended the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces for thwarting the infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel area.

In his official statement, the Prime Minister lauded the swift and decisive response of the officers and personnel, who successfully repelled the terrorists’ attempt to enter Pakistan. He acknowledged their outstanding performance in eliminating eight terrorists and apprehending four others in injured condition.

“The officers and personnel of our security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij to spread chaos inside Pakistan,” said the Prime Minister.

He further emphasized that the armed forces of Pakistan remain vigilant and fully committed to defending the nation’s borders. “Our officers and soldiers are tirelessly engaged day and night to counter any attempts of mischief and ensure the safety and sovereignty of the country,” he added.

In a separate statement, President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in district North Waziristan.

He lauded the security forces for killing eight Khawarij during the timely operation. He said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were determined to protect borders of the country around the clock.

The operations against terrorists would continue till complete eradication of the menace of terrorism, he added. He said the whole nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror violence over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan was ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

In KP, at least 206 people were killed — including 49 security personnel, 34 civilians, and 123 militants — while 115 were injured, with 63 security personnel and 49 civilians among them, the Picss report said.