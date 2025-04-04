PM Shehbaz praises Ramadan relief package, directs future schemes to adopt its model

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the effective and transparent execution of the Ramadan Relief Package 2025, urging that its successful model be adopted for future government schemes. The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the package’s implementation, thanking key government bodies and institutions for their efforts.

The Ramadan Relief Package introduced a digital wallet system, marking a significant step towards transparency and efficient fund distribution. The initiative, which spanned the entire country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was praised for its smooth execution. Institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) were commended for their role in ensuring the process’s integrity.

The meeting also addressed complaints received during the program’s implementation, with a focus on improving future efforts. Reports indicated that 79% of allocated funds had been successfully distributed to beneficiaries. To manage this, 2,224 employees were deployed to oversee the distribution, and 1,273 complaints were resolved through swift action.

The government ran an extensive awareness campaign, which included 6.2 million robocalls, 178,700 outbound calls, and 6.1 million SMS messages to ensure the public was informed. In total, 1.9 million digital payments were made, with 951,191 digital wallets being used. The program also reached 823,653 women and 2,541 persons with disabilities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The meeting, attended by key federal ministers, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and relevant officials, emphasized the importance of continuing this model to align with Pakistan’s vision of becoming a Digital Nation.