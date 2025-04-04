Pakistan ranked 195th in global passport rankings

The latest report from Nomad Capitalist, a respected global passport ranking organization, reveals that Ireland holds the title of the most powerful passport in the world. With a total of 109 points, Ireland outshines other countries based on factors like visa-free travel, tax policies, dual citizenship allowances, and personal freedoms. Irish citizens enjoy visa-free access to 176 countries, making it the top destination for global mobility.

Greece and Switzerland share the second spot with 108 points, followed by Portugal in third place. Luxembourg, Finland, and Norway secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. The UAE, New Zealand, and Iceland rounded out the top ten, with Japan and Singapore trailing due to their dual citizenship restrictions and higher tax burdens.

On the other end of the spectrum, Pakistan ranks 195th, positioned near the bottom of the list and one of the weakest passports globally.