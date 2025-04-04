Germany introduces new visa appointment system in Pakistan

KARACHI: Germany’s Consulate General in Karachi has implemented a significant change to its visa appointment system, effective immediately. Due to overwhelming demand, applicants will no longer be able to book appointments directly. Instead, they must first register on a waiting list, with appointments being allocated based on availability and registration order.

The change specifically affects the booking process for Schengen and long-term visas, excluding the Opportunity Card/Chancenkarte. Those applying for the Opportunity Card can still book appointments directly through the Consulate’s system.

The Consulate stated that applicants must first register on the waiting list, after which appointments will be assigned chronologically based on the registration date and available capacity. This adjustment is aimed at better managing the high demand and streamlining the appointment allocation process.

Applicants are required to provide additional information during registration to ensure fair appointment allocation and to clarify the purpose of travel. The Consulate emphasized that registration is free, and applicants should avoid using agents to complete the process.

For Schengen visas (short-term stays up to 90 days), applicants can choose from categories such as Business, Tourism, Visit, Trade Fair Exhibitor, and more. Additionally, for long-term visas (over 90 days), applicants can register for categories such as master’s studies, scholarships, research, PhD, bachelor’s studies, and language courses.

The Consulate’s new system reflects its commitment to maintaining transparency and improving the visa application process for Pakistani citizens.