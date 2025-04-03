PPP’s stance on canal issue is crystal clear, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized on Thursday that the party’s stance on the issue of canals from the River Indus was clear and unequivocal.

Rehman explained that former President Asif Ali Zardari had already made it abundantly clear that the PPP opposed any plans to carve out canals from the River Indus, a move that could potentially deprive Sindh of its rightful share of water.

“President Zardari has urged the government to halt the plans and engage in consultations with all relevant stakeholders, particularly the provinces, to find a solution that can address the concerns of all parties involved,” Sherry Rehman said. She added that any such action could have serious consequences for the unity and harmony within the federation.

Meanwhile, in Khairpur, a significant number of women gathered for a rally from Maryam Toob Chowk to the press club to protest against the canal issue. The protest was organized by Madam Shahnaz Sheikh, the head of the Bashaur Khawateen Forum.

Speaking to the rally participants, Shahnaz Sheikh expressed the widespread concern in Sindh over the canal project. “The people of Sindh are deeply anxious about the potential consequences,” she said, adding that the people felt disillusioned by the plans. She warned that if the project went ahead, the province might face an acute shortage of water, even for drinking purposes.

Sheikh called for the immediate abandonment of the canal project to prevent the province from facing further challenges, including the risk of turning barren. She also warned of escalating protests if the government proceeded with the project.