Israel expands Gaza operation, seizing key areas and displacing civilians

JERUSALEM: Israel has expanded its military operations in Gaza, with the announcement that large portions of the enclave will be seized and incorporated into its security zones, prompting large-scale evacuations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the area known as the Morag Axis, located between Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, would be the focal point of this latest military move.

The Morag Axis, once home to an Israeli settlement, is now seen by Israel as a critical point in its strategy to control Gaza’s southern regions. Netanyahu emphasized that the operation, aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas, would continue with the primary goal of securing the release of hostages.

He noted that the military’s actions would sever the connection between Rafah and Khan Younis, establishing further control over key corridors, including the “Philadelphi Corridor,” which borders Egypt.

The Israeli military has reported significant progress in the region, including the encirclement of the Tel al-Sultan area near Rafah, where dozens of militants were killed. The military also discovered rockets and a launcher aimed at Israel.

Despite these actions, there is no indication that Israel plans to halt its offensive. Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, head of the Israeli military, made it clear that the operation would continue “at a deliberate and determined pace” until the hostages are freed. Defense Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the widening of the operation to clear out militant infrastructure and seize additional territories.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground in Gaza remains dire. Over 60 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, including 19 people, mainly children, who died in a strike on a UN clinic housing displaced individuals. The clinic, according to Israel, was being used by Hamas as a command center, though Hamas has denied these claims, labeling the accusations as false.

The ongoing violence has left civilians trapped and increasingly vulnerable. Jonathan Whittall of the UN described the current situation as catastrophic, with 64% of Gaza under forced displacement orders or within Israel’s declared “buffer zone.” The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with no safe zones for Gaza’s residents.