Infighting in PTI intensifies as incarcerated founder directs KP Assembly Speaker to step down

Azam Swati claims Khan directs appointment of Junaid Akbar as party’s KP president be immediately reversed

RAWALPINDI: The rift within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deepened as incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati to step down.

This development follows a recent move by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to de-notify Additional Advocate General Noroz Khan, amid reports on infighting between Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and central PTI leader Mohammad Atif Khan.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, senior PTI leader Azam Khan Swati said that he met the PTI founder along with two other individuals.

According to Swati, Imran Khan instructed that if the KP Committee investigating corruption allegations against party leaders reached a conclusion, then Speaker Babar Swati should resign.

Azam Swati also informed Imran Khan about the corruption issues in Mansehra and reassured him that Salman Akram Raja would not betray him.

Additionally, Swati discussed concerns regarding Junaid Akbar, President of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the PTI founder. Swati said Imran Khan directed that Akbar’s appointments be immediately reversed.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Swati, responded to Azam Swati’s press conference.

He denied the allegations, calling them lies, and stated that he would clarify his position to Imran Khan in an upcoming meeting.

Babar Swati also mentioned that he had already addressed the corruption allegations before the party’s accountability committee and would accept whatever decision the PTI founder makes after presenting his case.