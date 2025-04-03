India’s Waqf Amendment Bill sparks opposition from Muslim leaders, political parties

NEW DELHI: The Indian Muslim community has strongly criticized the recently introduced Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which seeks to grant more administrative powers to the district administration over Waqf properties.

The bill, an amendment to the Waqf Act of 1995, has been rejected by several prominent Muslim organizations. Mohammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), condemned the bill as discriminatory, claiming it infringes on the constitutional rights of Muslims and undermines their ability to manage their religious properties.

He further emphasized that the bill was communally driven and opposed the concentration of authority in the hands of district officials.

Similarly, Yasoob Abbas, the General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), called the bill unacceptable and announced plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court should it pass. Abbas raised concerns over the bill’s potential to harm Waqf properties by transferring significant powers to district magistrates and commissioners, which could lead to mismanagement and encroachment.

Religious scholar Dr. Rehan Akhtar, an assistant professor at Aligarh Muslim University, also expressed fears that the bill could lead to the seizure or tampering with Waqf properties, which are managed by the Muslim community for religious and charitable purposes. He urged that a law be enacted to prevent such encroachments.

The bill has also sparked strong opposition from India’s political factions, particularly the opposition alliance. Gaurav Gogoi of Congress criticized the government’s move, accusing it of attempting to “disenfranchise” the minority community, while Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party claimed that the bill could mark a significant political setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Opposition members in Parliament also questioned a clause in the bill that restricts the establishment of Waqf properties to those who have been practicing Muslims for five years, a provision that has stirred further controversy.

As the bill proceeds through legislative channels, the opposition alliance, comprising various regional and national parties, has vowed to intensify their campaign against it, arguing that it undermines the principles of the Constitution and polarizes the nation along religious lines.