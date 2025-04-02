No visitors for Imran Khan or Bushra Bibi on Eid in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: On the first day of Eid ul Fitr, neither political leaders nor family members visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan or his wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail.

According to jail sources, no formal request for a meeting was made on Eid, though the family has requested a visit for the second day of the festival. This marks the third consecutive Eid ul Fitr that Imran Khan is spending in Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, was unable to leave the jail premises for Eid prayers due to security reasons. The Eid prayers were instead held at the central mosque within the jail, attended by a large number of prisoners, detainees, and jail officials.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi remained in their cells during the prayers. Sources also noted that Imran Khan did not wear new clothes for the occasion and continued with his religious practices under the conditions of the jail. Jail authorities have assured that security measures and arrangements were maintained as usual on Eid to prevent any unforeseen incidents.