India can’t change Kashmir’s disputed nature through rigidity, violence: APHC

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian policy based on intransigence, rigidity and violence is the main hurdle in peaceful settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that India can’t change the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir through propaganda and repression. The Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions, he added. The UN resolutions reaffirm the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, he said.

The statement demanded unconditional release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The spokesman said that Kashmir is a disputed territory and all those detained for struggling for freedom of their motherland are political prisoners and could not be held for whole life or treated like criminals. He said that the political prisoners were periodically released in all the disputed regions of the world but the Indian authorities did not pay any heed to the international principles.

Minhas maintained that those who adhering to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination had nothing to do with terrorism. “They are people with solid ideology and punishing them is clear violation of the international laws,” he added.

He said that India could not change the disputed nature of Kashmir by illegal and unilateral actions like that of 5th August 2019 and the Kashmiris’ cry for right to self-determination couldn’t be silenced through such actions. He urged India to revert its 5th August 2019 decision to keep Kashmiris’ identity intact till the UN-supervised plebiscite is held.

Three Indian troops killed in attack during CASO in Kathua

Three Indian forces personnel were killed and several others injured in an attack in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops were killed when their vans were attacked during an ongoing cordon and search operation near Panjtirthi area of the district.

According to initial reports, three Indian troops have been killed, while several others sustained injuries, Indian media reported.

Indian forces launched their operation in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua on Sunday night and it continued till last reports came in.