Gilani affirms PPP’s support for coalition govt, highlights South Punjab projects

MULTAN: Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is supporting the coalition government in the larger interest of the country and its people.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Liaqat Bosan, a prominent figure from the Bosan family, in honor of his son MPA Ali Haider Gilani after receiving the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award, Gilani emphasized that the PPP has always advocated for the rights of the people and nationwide development without any bias.

While clarifying that the party does not hold any ministerial or advisory positions, Gilani stated that their focus remains on ensuring development benefits all segments of society.

Reflecting on his recent trip to Malaysia, Gilani shared his experience attending a conference with over 45 countries, where he was elected as the Speaker. He termed it a proud moment for both him and the country.

The Senate Chairman also touched upon his contributions to the development of South Punjab, particularly securing approval for the construction of a Rs. 400 million cadet college and the establishment of a special economic zone in the region under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He noted that these projects would be transformative for cities like Multan, Shujabad, and Jalalpur, involving key infrastructure developments like roads, railways, and energy.

Praising his son, Ali Haider Gilani, for his resilience during his abduction, the Senate Chairman also spoke about his long-standing connection with the NA-148 constituency, where he and his family members have been elected several times since 1985.