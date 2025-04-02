NATIONAL

COAS celebrates Eidul Fitr with troop deployed on western border

By Staff Report
  • General Syed Asim Munir visits Wana, DI Khan and spends Eid day with army soldiers
  • COAS lauds unwavering dedication and exemplary service of soldiers to the nation.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the officers and troops deployed on the Western Border.

COAS Asim Munir offered Eid prayers and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

During his interaction, COAS Asim Munir extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated.

He appreciated the performance of the Armed Forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have always braved against the menace of terrorism.

In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS Asim Munir attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Previous article
Hay, Sears power New Zealand to beat Pakistan for ODI series win
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign historic treaty for regional cooperation, mutual prosperity

KHUJAND: The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in a trilateral meeting with President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov...

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as death toll rises to over 2,880

US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech

Uproar in Lok Sabha as SP leads Opposition protest over Waqf Bill

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.