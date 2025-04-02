COAS celebrates Eidul Fitr with troop deployed on western border

General Syed Asim Munir visits Wana, DI Khan and spends Eid day with army soldiers

COAS lauds unwavering dedication and exemplary service of soldiers to the nation.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the officers and troops deployed on the Western Border.

COAS Asim Munir offered Eid prayers and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

During his interaction, COAS Asim Munir extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated.

He appreciated the performance of the Armed Forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have always braved against the menace of terrorism.

In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS Asim Munir attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.