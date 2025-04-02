NATIONAL

CM Bugti assures cooperation with political leaders for Balochistan’s progress

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sarfraz Bugti has expressed that his government will welcome and consider any positive suggestions from political leaders aimed at maintaining peace and fostering durable development in the province.

During a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay at his residence, CM Bugti highlighted the importance of cooperation among political leaders for the betterment of the province. Provincial ministers and other leaders were also present during the discussion.

The Chief Minister extended his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Maulana Abdul Wasay and emphasized the need for political harmony and shared development goals. He assured that his government would work towards creating a conducive environment for peace and progress in Balochistan, and would positively consider suggestions that contribute to these objectives.

Maulana Abdul Wasay also extended his Eid greetings to the Chief Minister and wished him success in his efforts for the development of the province.

