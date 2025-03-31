Sydney Sweeney Spotted With Glen Powell Just Days After Split With Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were recently seen spending time together in Texas, reigniting public interest in their offscreen relationship following months of speculation. The sighting comes as rumors swirl about Sweeney’s potential split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, with whom she’s reportedly called off a May wedding.

According to People, the Anyone But You co-stars were spotted at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas while attending a rehearsal dinner for Powell’s sister Leslie, who also worked on their hit rom-com. Sweeney’s appearance at the family event raised eyebrows, especially as she’s been seen without her engagement ring and has deleted a kissing photo with Davino from her Instagram.

Though Sweeney and Powell have long denied any romantic involvement, their on-screen chemistry and public camaraderie continue to fuel speculation. Powell acknowledged in April 2024 that they “leaned into” their dynamic to promote the film, telling The New York Times, “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry.”

Sweeney, who has emphasized her preference for privacy in her love life, previously described Davino as her “best friend” in a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK. However, sources told People that the couple has faced ongoing challenges and has reportedly been living apart.

A source speaking to Us Weekly clarified that the Dallas visit was not romantic, saying, “There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family.” The insider also noted that Sweeney had RSVP’d to the wedding months in advance and brought a female friend as her guest.

While neither Sweeney nor Davino has confirmed a breakup, the actress’s recent actions and social media updates have fueled ongoing speculation. Powell, for his part, has expressed that public scrutiny comes with the territory, saying, “That’s just a part of this gig now.”