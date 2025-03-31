King Charles Forced To Cancel Holiday Plans As Cancer Treatment Side Effects Concern Doctors

King Charles is set to return to a regular working schedule this week despite recently cancelling two personal holidays abroad due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace confirmed the 76-year-old monarch will carry on with state duties, public engagements, and private meetings, including investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The latest update follows reports that Charles had to withdraw from a planned spa retreat in Africa with Queen Camilla and postpone his annual walking holiday in Romania. Last week, he also canceled several engagements after a brief hospital visit prompted by temporary treatment side effects.

In a statement issued at the time, the palace said, “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.” The monarch returned to Clarence House the same day, with additional engagements postponed as a precaution on medical advice.

The spokesperson noted that Charles had been scheduled to receive credentials from three ambassadors and undertake four public engagements in Birmingham. “His Majesty is greatly disappointed to be missing them,” the palace said, adding that efforts would be made to reschedule the appearances.

On Friday, Princess Anne visited her brother at Clarence House before Charles reportedly traveled to his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire. In April, the King and Queen are expected to proceed with their state visit to Italy and the Vatican, though plans to meet Pope Francis have been revised due to the Pope’s recent hospitalisation.