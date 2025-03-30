Swat fruits, crops production may face 70-80pc loss due to untimely rain, heavy hailstorm

Experts advises farmers to immediately contact experts and get their orchards sprayed so that their produce can be saved

SWAT: Untimely rain and hailstorms are expected to cause significant damage to fruit and crop production in Swat, potentially leading to a 70-80% loss.

This severe weather event highlights the vulnerability of agricultural regions to climate change and extreme weather patterns. Such extensive damage could have severe economic consequences for local farmers and the wider community, impacting food security and livelihoods.

“The soil of Swat district is very fertile for fruits and vegetables, and a large variety of fruits are produced here. The most widely grown fruit among these fruits is peach. Apples, Persimmon (Japanese fruit), plums, apricots and other types of fruits are also produced in Swat.

During the recent rain spell, there was an unpredictable heavy hailstorm. Due to which the trees that had started bearing fruit or had flowers blooming, both have been severely damaged.

Dr Farooq, a horticultural expert at the Agricultural Research Institute, Mingora, said that climate change has not only caused untimely and excessive rains, but also caused unpredictable and severe hailstorms. This has badly affected the fruit orchards.

Dr Farooq further said that the trees that had berries have fallen, and the young ones have also been badly affected, and it is feared that this year too, the fruit yield may be affected by 70 to 80 percent.

Dr Muhammad Shahid, a plant disease expert at the Agricultural Research Institute, Mingora, said that this hailstorm was a very severe hailstorm. Since the size of the hailstones was large and its duration was also long, due to which the fruits have either fallen from the trees that had berries or have been badly injured.

He has advised the farmers to immediately contact experts and get their orchards sprayed so that their produce can be saved.

He expressed fear that if pesticides are not used in time, the germs may attack the unripe fruits and their crop may be damaged.

On the other hand, the affected landowners have demanded the government that Swat be declared an agricultural disaster area and free agricultural pesticides be provided to them immediately so that their crops can be saved from destruction.

“It should be remembered that last year too, there was a heavy hailstorm in Swat district, the production of fruits had decreased by 80 percent and they had to bear losses of millions of rupees.