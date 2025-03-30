Punjab police on alert as over 47,000 personnel deployed for Eidul Fitr security

LAHORE: Over 47,000 police personnel will be deployed across Punjab during the Eidul Fitr holidays to ensure security, provincial police said on Sunday.

Eidul Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is expected to take place on Monday, subject to the moon sighting.

The three-day holiday is celebrated with large gatherings, and while attacks during Eid are rare, recent months have seen a rise in militant violence in Pakistan’s western provinces, particularly along the Afghanistan border.

“More than 47,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for over 29,000 Eid gatherings across the province,” Punjab Police said on social media platform X. “Mosques, imambargahs, markets, and important locations will be continuously monitored by CCTV cameras.”

In addition, over 21,000 officers, including women, will be stationed at markets and key locations on the eve of Eid.

Punjab police added that regional and district police officers would oversee security operations throughout the holiday, and strict action would be taken against those harassing women or families. “One-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism, and kite flying are prohibited,” they warned.

In the capital, Islamabad Police will deploy more than 3,500 personnel to secure the city, with over 500 traffic officials assigned to ensure smooth flow during the festivities.