Prince William Handed Special Royal Powers Amid King Charles’ Health Emergency

King Charles has reportedly delegated special powers to Prince William as the monarch continues to face health challenges linked to his cancer treatment. Royal insiders claim the Prince of Wales has been quietly preparing for future responsibilities, including possible action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Radar Online, sources suggest William is poised to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles if they resume public criticism of the royal family. “When King Charles does pass away, it’s a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry of their HRH status,” one insider alleged.

The report claims King Charles, while deeply hurt by the couple’s actions, is hesitant to revoke their titles himself out of concern for public backlash. “The monarch is very concerned about his image,” the source noted, describing the King as “cowardly” for avoiding direct confrontation on the matter.

Instead, insiders say Charles has quietly given William his blessing to make those decisions once he becomes king. The claim follows recent news from Buckingham Palace that Charles was forced to cancel engagements due to cancer treatment side effects.

No official comment has been made by Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace regarding the reported succession plans or potential title removals.