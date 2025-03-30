Prince Harry Faces Shocking Harassment And Bullying Accusations Amid Charity Controversy

Prince Harry is facing serious allegations from the chair of the African charity Sentebale, who claims his abrupt resignation led to widespread harassment and bullying across the organization. Dr. Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwean corporate finance lawyer, accused the Duke of Sussex of authorizing a damaging media release without informing key leadership.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Dr. Chandauka said, “The only reason I’m here … is because Prince Harry authorized the release of a damaging piece of news without informing me, my country directors, or executive director.” She added the move had severe repercussions for her and Sentebale’s 540 employees, describing it as “an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”

She further alleged that “the Sussex machine” — referring to Prince Harry’s public relations network — activated the press to announce the decision. “The only way we discovered his decision was through the Sussex machine activating newspaper,” Chandauka said, claiming the action blindsided leadership.

A source familiar with the situation told Page Six that both Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso had informed the board with a resignation letter sent on March 10. The insider labeled Dr. Chandauka’s claims as “completely baseless,” adding that the proper communication protocols were followed.

Prince Harry, 40, and Prince Seeiso, 58, announced their resignation from Sentebale last week, saying their decision was made in solidarity with the charity’s trustees. In a joint statement to the London Times, they said, “It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair.”

While stepping back from their patron roles, both founders emphasized their continued support for Sentebale’s mission. “We will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care,” they stated.

Responding in the London Times, Dr. Chandauka defended her leadership, saying all her actions were guided by fairness and the organization’s mission to support youth affected by HIV/AIDS. She added, “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card.”

Sentebale was co-founded by Harry and Seeiso in 2006 in memory of their late mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato. The charity has worked across Southern Africa to support vulnerable children impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic.