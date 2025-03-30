PM vows to prioritise cleaner and sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future, urging a shift from a “take-make-dispose” economy to a circular model that prioritises waste reduction and resource efficiency.

“Waste pollution is a pressing crisis that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Plastic and hazardous waste are adversely affecting our rivers, landfills, and air, exacerbating climate change,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a message marking the International Day of Zero Waste on Sunday.

With rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, he stressed the need for sustainable waste management solutions that not only protect the environment but also drive economic and social development.

This year’s theme, ‘Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,’ highlights the urgent need for sustainability in an industry that generates massive waste. As a major textile producer, Pakistan is committed to promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile recycling, and ethical consumerism, he said.

The prime minister outlined the government’s initiatives, including a Circular Economy Policy that is under formulation and aims to revolutionise waste management. The Living Indus Initiative focuses on restoring the Indus River Basin by reducing pollution, while advocacy campaigns such as the Clean Green Pakistan Movement aim to enhance grassroots waste management.

Additionally, the Plastic Waste Management Action Plan seeks to eliminate single-use plastics, promote biodegradable alternatives, and expand recycling efforts. The government is also pushing for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), ensuring that manufacturers take accountability for the entire lifecycle of their products, integrating waste management into production and packaging.

However, PM Shehbaz emphasised that achieving a zero-waste society requires collective action.

“Citizens must reduce waste at home, recycle, and compost. Businesses must shift to sustainable production and minimise waste. Local governments must strengthen waste collection and expand recycling facilities, while the private sector must innovate in waste-to-energy and green entrepreneurship solutions,” he said.

“Every action counts. Let us work together to make zero waste a reality, ensuring a healthier planet for our future generations,” the prime minister added.