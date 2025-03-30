World

Nine killed in Gaza on Eidul Fitr as Israeli strikes continue

By Agencies

GAZA: At least nine Palestinians, including five children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday as Gazans marked the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Palestinian officials said Israeli forces targeted several locations across the enclave, including residential areas, adding to the growing death toll in the nearly six-month-long war.

Four people were killed in an Israeli shelling that hit a tent sheltering displaced families in the Qizan Abu Rishwan area, south of Khan Yunis, said the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Two more civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabalia, in the north of the enclave. A separate dronFe strike wounded several civilians in Khirbet Al-Adas, north of Rafah.

The attacks came as families across Gaza attempted to observe Eidul Fitr, the major Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, under conditions of ongoing war and displacement.

Medical sources reported that the total number of people killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has now reached 50,277. At least 114,095 others have been injured.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday that Israel has submitted a counterproposal to Hamas, following the group’s acceptance of a new ceasefire plan mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

The details of the counterproposal have not been made public, and ceasefire negotiations remain uncertain.

The bombardment follows nearly six months of intensive fighting in Gaza, amid repeated international calls for a ceasefire and protection of civilians. Many parts of the territory remain in ruins, and aid organisations have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Previous article
New transitional govt formed under Syria’s president Al-Sharaa
Next article
China, South Korea and Japan agree to strengthen free trade
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

New transitional govt formed under Syria’s president Al-Sharaa

DAMASCUS: In a pivotal step for Syria’s transition away from decades of Assad family rule, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced on Saturday the formation...

Explosion inside Maharashtra mosque sparks protests

Hot weather expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays

Prince Harry Faces Shocking Harassment And Bullying Accusations Amid Charity Controversy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.