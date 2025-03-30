Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Stage During Credits, Sparks Backlash | Video

Morgan Wallen is facing fresh backlash after abruptly walking off the Saturday Night Live stage during the closing credits, sparking criticism from fans and speculation about his behavior. The country singer, who performed as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode hosted by actress Mikey Madison, exited the stage moments after the show wrapped without engaging with the cast — a move many deemed disrespectful.

Wallen briefly hugged Madison before heading straight down the center aisle, skipping the usual mingling with the SNL cast during the goodnight segment. Just moments later, he posted a photo of a private jet on Instagram with the caption, “Get me to God’s country,” leading fans to believe he skipped the traditional afterparty as well.

Social media erupted with criticism over the unexpected exit. One viewer on X wrote, “That was the strangest SNL ending credits I’ve ever seen,” while others called Wallen “petty” and “unprofessional.” Some even predicted he would never be invited back to the show.

A source close to Wallen told TMZ the departure was not intentional and mirrored his routine from rehearsals throughout the week. The insider said the singer “entered and exited the studio the same way during rehearsal and camera blocking,” and didn’t mean to stir controversy.

Page Six reached out to representatives for SNL and Wallen but did not receive immediate responses. Wallen, 31, has been involved in several controversies in recent years, including being dropped from a 2020 SNL performance due to COVID protocol violations and facing backlash in 2021 for using a racial slur on video.

The Grammy-nominated artist has also had multiple arrests for public intoxication and reckless behavior. Despite the backlash, Wallen has maintained a large fanbase, though critics say his latest move may further damage his standing in mainstream entertainment circles.