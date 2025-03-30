India has no standing to act as champion of minority rights: FO

FO spokesperson says Pakistan’s state institutions actively working to protect minority rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday trashed Indian foreign minister’s recent remarks about minority rights violations, stating that the country consistently violating the rights of its own minorities is in no position to champion these rights on the global stage.

In response to comments made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation of minorities in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, stated that India’s own track record of minority rights violations disqualifies it from criticising other nations.

“India has no standing to act as a champion of minority rights, given its own serial violations,” Khan stated. He added that while Pakistan’s state institutions are actively working to protect minority rights, incidents targeting minorities in India often occur with the tacit approval or complicity of ruling factions.

The spokesperson further urged India to focus on addressing its own shortcomings rather than pointing fingers at other countries. “Instead of expressing concern about minorities abroad, India should take concrete steps to protect its own minorities, including Muslims and other vulnerable groups, and ensure the safety of their places of worship, cultural heritage, and fundamental rights,” the statement read.

In addition to responding to India’s remarks, the Foreign Office also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand, and neighbouring regions, claiming the lives of over 1,000 people.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy,” the spokesperson said. “We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and commend the efforts of the brave individuals and emergency responders involved in rescue and relief operations.”