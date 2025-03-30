NATIONAL

Hot weather expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts a dry and hot
weather spell across the country during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays.

PMD also indicates that Pakistan will experience a continuation of the prevailing dry and hot
conditions. PMD officials stated that continental air will dominate most regions, leading to dry conditions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country.

The officials also mentioned that the plains are expected to experience hot temperatures during the holidays, with no rain-bearing system forecasted to bring relief. Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry over the next 12 hours.

Most districts of Balochistan will experience the same conditions, while Punjab is expected to witness strong winds. Sindh will also remain dry, with strong winds in various areas. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the upper districts will have partly cloudy skies.

Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, according to the PMD officials.

In addition, the PMD has advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible. The department will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as necessary.

Previous article
Prince Harry Faces Shocking Harassment And Bullying Accusations Amid Charity Controversy
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The Pakistan Democracy Act: An Exercise in Futility?

This month, a bold and controversial bill titled the “Pakistan Democracy Act” was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressmen Joe Wilson...

Empowering Library Culture in Pakistan

Beyond Lyari: Exposing Karachi’s True Criminal Elite

Power tariff jitters

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.