Gwadar to get advanced wastewater plant as city expands

ISLAMABAD: The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant to support the city’s expanding population and growing economic activities under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

Designed to process 400,000 gallons of sewage daily, the facility will play a crucial role in environmental conservation by treating wastewater for reuse in agriculture, public parks, and other green spaces. Officials highlight that the project aims to improve water sustainability while preventing untreated waste from contaminating natural ecosystems.

A GDA official confirmed that the plant would collect and treat wastewater from multiple sources before safely discharging it into water bodies. Senior hydrologist Abdul Ghani emphasized the necessity of such infrastructure, warning that without proper treatment, wastewater could severely impact the environment.

“Wastewater treatment is a complex yet essential process. It involves multiple stages, from screening large debris to removing microscopic pollutants, ensuring the water is safe for reuse and does not harm ecosystems,” Ghani explained.

The project’s progress was reviewed on March 27 by GDA Director General Saifullah Khetran, who visited the site along with Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director Mirjan Baloch. During the visit, Khetran urged officials to accelerate construction to complete the facility ahead of schedule.

This is not the first such initiative in Gwadar. A similar treatment plant with a 400,000-gallon capacity is already operational near Senator Ishaq Cricket Ground, efficiently processing wastewater from different areas of the city through an advanced sewer system. Additionally, a sewage treatment facility was inaugurated last year at the Gwadar Port Complex.

Environmental experts see this latest project as a vital step in sustainable urban planning. Balochistan-based environmentalist Muhammad Rahim Baloch stressed the importance of wastewater reuse in water-scarce regions.

“When treated water is returned to natural sources, it supports ecosystems, helps sustain plant life, and replenishes groundwater. Reusing wastewater for irrigation and other purposes can significantly reduce reliance on freshwater resources, ensuring long-term sustainability,” he said.

The GDA’s wastewater treatment initiative is expected to set a benchmark for sustainable water management in Gwadar, aligning with broader environmental goals and urban development strategies.