George Clooney’s Broadway Schedule Puts Strain On Marriage With Amal

George Clooney’s packed schedule is reportedly impacting his marriage to Amal Clooney, as the Hollywood star juggles parenting duties, rehearsals, and his Broadway debut. The 62-year-old is currently starring in Good Night, and Good Luck while also managing life with seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

The Broadway play, which runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes without intermission, has kept Clooney busy with workouts, performances, and time with his children. According to Radar Online, a source said, “George is making every effort to keep up with her energy levels but freely admits he’s not getting any younger, and it’s starting to take a toll.”

The insider added that Clooney’s days are tightly packed, and by the end of them, he’s “ready to hit the hay.” With long hours in New York, gym routines, and hands-on parenting, the strain is reportedly affecting his relationship with Amal.

Clooney recently acknowledged the realities of aging, saying, “In 30 years, I’m 90. That’s a real number,” in a reflection that highlighted his changing perspective. “There are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat,” he noted.

According to the source, one of the effects of his busy lifestyle is a drop in romantic time with Amal. While the actor still feels strong and energetic, they claimed, “those legendary Don Juan days of his are sadly drawing to a close.”