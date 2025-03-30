Gandapur orders inquiry into civilian deaths in Mardan operation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered an inquiry into the civilian casualties that occurred during an anti-terror operation in the mountainous region of Katlang, District Mardan.

In a statement regarding the incident, the chief minister emphasised that the inquiry will examine all aspects to determine the facts. He assured that the provincial government would take a clear position on the matter once the inquiry report is completed, Express News reported.

He also noted that previous counterterrorism operations in the same area had resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists, including Mohsin Baqar and Abbas.

He assured that the provincial government will not leave the families of the deceased alone and will provide them with all possible support.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has expressed regret over civilian casualties during a counterterrorism operation against outlaws in Mardan, extending its “deepest condolences to the affected families” with whom, it said, it stands in the moment of grief.

Recounting details of the operation in a statement on Saturday, the government said security forces conducted an operation in the early hours of March 29 in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in Mardan.

It stated that the operation was based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed militants who were using the location as a hideout and transit point.

“The operation successfully neutralised several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region. Unfortunately, subsequent reports confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties,” it said

This, it said, was an immensely painful and regrettable development.

“Every effort is made during such operations to avoid collateral damage. However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences,” it added.

The KP government extended its deepest condolences to the affected families, stating that immediate measures are being taken to investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area.

“[Efforts are also underway to] extend medical assistance to the injured and to facilitate relief and compensation for the victims’ families.

“Security forces are committed to upholding the highest standards of operational conduct and remain focused on eliminating threats while preserving civilian safety.

“The sacrifices of our people are not forgotten, and we remain united in our resolve for peace and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the statement added.