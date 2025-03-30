Explosion inside Maharashtra mosque sparks protests

BEED: An explosion inside a mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed district early Sunday caused structural damage and sparked protests, though no injuries were reported, Indian media reported.

The blast occurred around 2:30 a.m., leaving cracks in the mosque’s flooring and walls. According to police, two suspects were arrested after one of them allegedly posted a video of the explosion on Instagram.

The incident followed a communal procession in Ardhamasla on Saturday evening, during which two individuals reportedly made casteist remarks and questioned the mosque’s construction. “They also attempted to incite communal tension, but the situation was brought under control,” the police said in an FIR.

Hours later, the suspects allegedly placed gelatin sticks inside the mosque, leading to the explosion. “We received a call from the sarpanch informing us of the blast. Our team arrived at the scene, controlled the situation, and arrested the two suspects,” said Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kavat.

Following the explosion, Muslim residents staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding strict action.

Authorities have invoked stringent charges against the accused, while bomb detection and forensic teams continue to gather evidence. “We urge residents to remain calm and maintain peace,” Kavat added.