Empowering Library Culture in Pakistan

Pakistan is a Country of diverse cultures and haas some of the most intelligent brains in the world. There is still a need to bring the people of Pakistan on the right track. Ostensibly, an informed society makes good decision-making.

Society needs collective information, and libraries are a source of information. Unfortunately, the country has not fully developed as it should have since gaining independence. Libraries should emancipate society with a new role. It is said that empowering library culture requires a multifaceted approach and key strategies.

This piece will undoubtedly provide clarity to an informed society. Readers are encouraged to share it with academia, policymaking organizations, key stakeholders, and, most importantly, those dedicated to the welfare of the state. Here, I have outlined key strategies to empower and promote a vibrant library culture in Pakistan. The foundation of an empowered library culture lies in policy and advocacy, where the country must engage the national library to standardize and regulate library services nationwide. The role of the national library is to connect with policymakers, academic and state ministers to increase the budget for establishing libraries. It is also the responsibility of the national library to form a library advocacy group to highlight the role of libraries in lifelong learning, education and research culture.

Several organizations develop CSR initiatives where private companies offer grants for library infrastructure. Philanthropy and donation programmes can also empower the country’s library culture. Lastly, raising awareness programs through social media and events are the strongest tools of the present century to promote library culture in the Country. Librarians should promote their services through social media links like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as podcasting and webinars. The library should also celebrate the national library week to highlight the libraries’ significance and engage the country’s social influencers like journalists, educators and ministers, etc. Empowering library culture in Pakistan is the dream of every citizen who loves knowledge, research and innovations. Let’s come together to promote library culture in Pakistan

The second key aspect of empowering library culture is modernization and technology integration, ensuring quick access to the resources held by libraries. The digitization of library resources has become essential in today’s era, enabling those who cannot visit libraries to access digital resources through their mobile devices and laptops. The library should also adopt Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology and an AI-based library management system for efficient circulation of material and cataloguing.

In the 21st century, most libraries in advanced countries are moving towards open-access initiatives to provide free access to scholarly materials. Most libraries in advanced countries have also initiated digital literacy hubs and maker spaces within their libraries to attract tech-savvy users. Pakistani libraries should also adopt the open-access initiative to promote reading habits because open-source articles provide scientific information to those users who face financial difficulties. Similarly, Pakistan libraries should reserve digital literacy hubs and make space for those interested in technology. Importantly, professional development and capacity building of library staff.

Libraries are typically managed by trained professionals holding master’s or bachelor’s degrees in Library and Information Science. Still, most of the libraries in the Country are run by non-professional people, hampering the society from promoting library culture in Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the institutions to organize training programmes and workshops for library staff, particularly in emerging trends such as AI, data science and research support services. Similarly, the organisation should promote a collaborative approach between organisations and libraries for professional exchange programmes. Community engagement through outreach programmes is yet another aspect that attracts diverse age groups. To achieve this, libraries should host reading clubs, storytelling sessions, book fairs, and seminars, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the library.

The library should also promote partnership programmes with colleges and universities to integrate library usage into academic curricula. In modern days, libraries in advanced countries have launched mobile libraries and digital book kiosks to serve underserved communities that can not reach libraries. Surprisingly, innovation and research have become essential components of libraries in advanced countries, where they actively strive to strengthen their institutions with a dynamic culture of creativity and scholarly exploration. In Pakistan, libraries should foster a culture of innovation and research by establishing collaborative networks with both national and international libraries, enhancing support for their end-users.

Most libraries in advanced countries offer free access to innovative research. Libraries have a responsibility to guide users toward innovative information services, ensuring access to knowledge and resources. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the libraries should attract NGOs, international organizations, and the corporate sector to secure funding and support their library cause.

Several organizations develop CSR initiatives where private companies offer grants for library infrastructure. Philanthropy and donation programmes can also empower the country’s library culture. Lastly, raising awareness programs through social media and events are the strongest tools of the present century to promote library culture in the Country. Librarians should promote their services through social media links like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as podcasting and webinars. The library should also celebrate the national library week to highlight the libraries’ significance and engage the country’s social influencers like journalists, educators and ministers, etc. Empowering library culture in Pakistan is the dream of every citizen who loves knowledge, research and innovations. Let’s come together to promote library culture in Pakistan.