Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday evening announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on Monday (March 31) as the Shawwal moon was sighted in various cities across country.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, while meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were held at their respective headquarters concurrently.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and attended by the members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee, as well as officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Suparco, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maulana Azad said testimonies of moon sightings were received from majority of the country and hence Eid would be celebrated tomorrow.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon was visible on March 30, indicating that Eid-ul-Fitr will fall in Pakistan on March 31, 2025.

Since the unaided-eye observation of the crescent moon is a religious obligation for determining the start of the holy month, the committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of this year’s Shawwal.