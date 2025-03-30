Chicken prices hit record high ahead of Eid, adding to inflation woes

LAHORE: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the soaring price of broiler chicken has added to the financial burden of citizens already struggling with inflation.

With chicken meat crossing Rs800 per kilogram in several cities across Punjab, consumers are left grappling with skyrocketing costs just as they prepare for festive meals.

Despite government-imposed rates of Rs591 per kg, markets across the province are witnessing unchecked price hikes. In Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, chicken is being sold well above the official rate, with some areas reporting prices as high as Rs850 per kg.

Meanwhile, beef and mutton prices have also surged, reaching Rs1,000-1,200 per kg and Rs2,000-2,200 per kg, respectively—far above the government’s notified rates.

The unprecedented surge comes as demand peaks ahead of Eid, with families preparing traditional meals. Wholesale rates for poultry have also spiraled, with a 40kg crate of live chicken hitting Rs20,400—an increase of Rs700 in a single day.

The inflationary pressure is not just affecting food prices but has also dampened Eid shopping. Shopkeepers report that sales of clothing, footwear, and other essentials have dropped significantly compared to previous years, as consumers struggle to stretch their budgets. Many middle and lower-income families say they have had to scale back their Eid celebrations, unable to afford traditional delicacies or new clothes for their children.

“This Eid doesn’t feel the same,” said a frustrated shopper in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar. “Even basic necessities are beyond our reach. How can we celebrate when we can’t even afford a proper meal?”

Despite the Punjab government’s claims of cracking down on price gouging, enforcement appears weak. Consumers and traders alike have criticized the authorities for failing to control artificial inflation, which has overshadowed what should have been a joyous occasion.

As citizens prepare for Eid amid rising costs, they are calling on the government to take urgent steps to curb profiteering and provide immediate relief.