TTP militants orchestrating attacks in Punjab from KP border areas: Azma

Punjab Info Minister questions KP govt over use of Rs600b provided for strengthen CTD

Says fresh Taunsa Lakhani Checkpost attack marks 31st terror incident this year so far

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that terrorist attacks in Punjab are being carried out by TTP militants from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border areas, questioning the KP government on the use of Rs600 billion allocated for strengthening the Counter-Terrorism Department.

“Today’s attack on Taunsa’s Lakhani Checkpost was the 31st terrorist attack this year”, the provincial information minister stated while announcing that the Punjab Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have now been equipped with night vision cameras and modern weapons.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, Azma Bokhari emphasized that the government and security agencies are actively fighting terrorism.

“The Punjab Police and CTD personnel bravely confronted the terrorists during the attack on Taunsa Lakhani Checkpost attack, killing two”, she noted, adding officers on duty at the border posts have been provided with advanced equipment.

“Heavily armed terrorists launched the attack, but security forces’ timely action prevented a major tragedy,” she added.

According to the RPO of DG Khan Police, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Punjab border with KP, but the CTD personnel took a decisive action against them. The information extracted from terrorists arrested from Lahore and Rawalpindi will aid further operations.

Azma Bokhari also questioned the KP government’s use of Rs600 billion meant for CTD reinforcement, highlighting that KP remains severely affected by terrorism while CM Gandapur has failed to take action. She asserted that if Punjab’s security forces had not been provided with modern armoured vehicles, snipers, and weapons, countering terrorism would have been impossible.

Bokhari also mentioned that during the Chief Minister’s visit to Jinnah Hospital, the MS and principal were dismissed due to poor administration. Strict orders have been issued to ensure the supply of medicines, which will now be readily available to the public instead of being locked away. A duty roster for doctors is being introduced to ensure timely treatment of patients. Hospitals will implement an announcement system to inform patients about available medicines and doctors.

She stated that over 100 essential medicines have been listed in hospitals and can no longer be procured externally. A digital record-keeping system is being developed to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services.