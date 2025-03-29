Sindh Police Orders Cameras, Shields In Trucks To Curb Road Accidents In Karachi

Dashboard, cabin, and rear-view cameras will now be mandatory in heavy vehicles operating in Karachi as part of new measures to curb traffic accidents, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Friday. The decision was made during a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office aimed at finding long-term traffic safety solutions.

Truck and dumper owners have been given a three-month deadline to install dashcams, vehicle trackers, and protective wheel shields. The move comes amid a sharp increase in fatal accidents, particularly in Karachi’s Malir and West districts, often involving untrained drivers and poorly maintained vehicles.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Zaidi, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, Provincial Transport Secretary Asad Zaman, zonal and district police heads, and representatives from PTA, RTA, and other agencies. DIG Traffic delivered a detailed briefing, identifying factors such as poor road conditions, driver fatigue, and an outdated fine system as major contributors to the crisis.

To address the issue, the police chief called for the digital integration of traffic, excise, and transport departments and proposed converting the Traffic Engineering Bureau into a full-fledged Traffic Authority. He also ordered clear signage for speed limits across major routes.

The Karachi commissioner stressed that both heavy and light vehicles contribute equally to road fatalities, urging urgent and practical steps. The transport secretary added that fitness inspections of commercial vehicles have started, with two centers operational and six more planned. He also proposed that commercial licenses be issued only to drivers certified by approved driving schools.

Javed Alam Odho emphasized the importance of installing tracking systems and cameras in heavy vehicles and called for partnerships to establish driver training institutions. IG Memon further directed that awareness campaigns be launched for truck owners and operators to promote compliance.

Additional safety measures proposed include mandatory dope and fatigue testing for drivers, enforcement of weight limits, and doubling of fines for unpaid challans. The Sindh government has also directed that six key Karachi roads be developed as model traffic corridors under the new safety plan.