Punjab Police repel yet another attack by militants

By Staff Report
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

DERA GHAZI KHAN: One militant was killed, several were injured while others were
forced to flee after the Punjab Police, led by RPO Captain (r) Sajjad Hassan Khan, foiled yet
another attack by militants on a police checkpoint situated on the Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) border in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per the police spokesman, 20 to 25 militants attacked Lakhani checkpoint from all directions. “They hurled hand grenades and rocket launchers at the cops. They also used sniper rifles and other weapons,” he elaborated.

“But the jawans of the police, the Elite Force and SOU defended the checkpoint manfully,” the spokesman said, adding, “The retaliation forced the militants to retreat.” He informed that all police personnel remained unharmed in the incident.

The spokesman went on to say that a search operation was being carried out in the areas of Punjab bordering KP.

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has applauded the Dera Ghazi Khan Police for frustrating the designs of militants and urged them to continue to act against anti-state elements.

