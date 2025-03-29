Punjab Police repel yet another attack by militants

DERA GHAZI KHAN: One militant was killed, several were injured while others were

forced to flee after the Punjab Police, led by RPO Captain (r) Sajjad Hassan Khan, foiled yet

another attack by militants on a police checkpoint situated on the Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) border in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per the police spokesman, 20 to 25 militants attacked Lakhani checkpoint from all directions. “They hurled hand grenades and rocket launchers at the cops. They also used sniper rifles and other weapons,” he elaborated.

“But the jawans of the police, the Elite Force and SOU defended the checkpoint manfully,” the spokesman said, adding, “The retaliation forced the militants to retreat.” He informed that all police personnel remained unharmed in the incident.

The spokesman went on to say that a search operation was being carried out in the areas of Punjab bordering KP.

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has applauded the Dera Ghazi Khan Police for frustrating the designs of militants and urged them to continue to act against anti-state elements.