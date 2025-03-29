PTI decides on contempt plea against Adiala jail authorities

Sh Waqas Akram criticizes judiciary’s inability to enforce its own decisions

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced filing a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail authorities, demanding the dismissal of officials involved in violating court orders.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram made the announcement during a press conference here on Saturday.

Sh Waqas Akram criticized the judiciary’s inability to enforce its own decisions, stating that if judges cannot ensure the implementation of their rulings, then the courts should be closed.

He condemned the alleged injustices faced by PTI members over the last three years, describing them as so severe that “even history books would be ashamed.” He further alleged that innocent youth were being subjected to oppression, fostering enmity and hatred within the nation.

Dismissing rumors on rift in PTI, Sh Akram asserted that there is no such thing as a forward bloc in the party, claiming that similar tactics were attempted during the 26th Amendment proceedings, but they failed to yield significant results.

According to him, PTI lawmakers were offered bribes ranging from Rs500 million to Rs800 million to switch allegiances, but the party remained united.

“PTI is a party representing all classes and provinces, and differences of opinion are natural,” he pointed out, declaring that no one can silence Imran Khan or PTI. “We took our case to court because we were denied meetings with our leadership for five to six months,” he stated.

Sh Waqas Akram dismissed the need for mediators in PTI’s struggle, declaring that their case lies “in the court of Allah and the people.” He revealed that the party is working with other opposition parties to launch a protest movement after Eidul Fitr.

He also stressed the importance of Imran Khan’s presence in key consultations, particularly regarding security matters, and paid tribute to the martyrs of all security institutions, including the police. Regarding the American bill issue, Akram clarified that the matter concerns the US legislature and its supporters, emphasizing that PTI remains focused on national concerns and its ongoing legal and political battles.