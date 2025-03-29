President Mirziyoyev calls on Kazakhstan counterpart, vow to develop long-term industrial cooperation program

ALMATY: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Almaty City of Kazakhstan for a working visit on Saturday.

At the airport, the President of Uzbekistan was welcomed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In honor of the Uzbek Leader’s arrival, a guard of honor was lined up, and the national flags were raised.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting in Almaty.

Leaders of two countries conducted in-depth discussions on further strengthening Uzbek-Kazakh relations in the spirit of good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance at the delegation-level meeting.

At the beginning of the Summit, the Heads of states sincerely congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the spring holiday of Navruz and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.

They expressed particular satisfaction with the current highest level of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Active contacts are being maintained at all levels. Trade turnover has increased by 14% since the beginning of the year, and an investment project portfolio worth over $4 billion has been formed. Additionally, close interregional ties and cultural-humanitarian exchanges are developing.

Two Presidents listened to reports from the Deputy Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on measures being taken to expand mutual trade and promote cooperative projects in key industries such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, oil and gas, textiles, agriculture, and other priority sectors.

The Presidents gave specific instructions to develop a long-term industrial cooperation program and accelerate the implementation of regional infrastructure projects.

They emphasized the importance of launching practical work on the International Center for Industrial Cooperation this year and expanding the activities of the joint foreign trade company.

The Leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, including preparations for the upcoming Central Asian Summits, which will be held in Uzbekistan in the coming months. Additionally, the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events was reviewed.

The meeting took place in a traditionally friendly and businesslike atmosphere.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan visit high-mountain cluster Medeu

The Uzbek Leader was introduced to the history and architectural features of the Medeu dam, built at an altitude of 1,750 meters above sea level to protect against mudslides.

A “Stairway to Health,” consisting of 842 steps, leads to the top of the Medeu dam. In 2011, a 4.5-kilometer-long cable car was constructed near the dam, connecting it to the Shymbulak Ski Resort.

The Medeu Sports Complex, built in 1972, is located at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level. Its ice field covers an area of 10,500 square meters and can accommodate up to 3,000 people. Annually, more than 400,000 residents and guests of Almaty visit the complex.

Currently, the complex functions as a sports, tourism, and cultural hub. It regularly hosts sports competitions, mass ice-skating events, cultural activities, and festivals.

In 2011, it hosted competitions of the 7th Asian Winter Games, and in 2017 – events of the World Winter Universiade.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan jointly watched exhibition performances by young figure skaters.