NATIONAL

President Asif Ali Zardari did not approve any canal project: Sindh CM

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that President Asif Ali Zardari has not approved any canal project in a meeting.

“President was told about briefing on irrigation and additional land cultivation but the wrong minutes of the meeting issued,” Sindh’s chief minister said in a press conference.

Referring to the meeting chaired by President Zardari, Murad Ali Shah said that the meeting minutes were wrongly used to suggest presidential approval of the canal projects.

Murad Ali Shah said that in the pretext of the meeting chaired by the president, canals were approved.

Sindh’s chief minister said that a complete record of water shortage in Indus River has been available.

“We have challenged the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) certification in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) as any canal project must first be discussed and approved by the CCI”.

He said the Sindh’s irrigation department has been active. ”It cannot be happened anyone build what wants to make,” CM Shah said.

He said Sindh’s representative had recorded the province’s objection when the issue of six canals without mentioning the name of Cholistan was discussed in the ECNEC.

Previous article
Muslims, Dalits disproportionately affected by custodial torture in India: Report
Next article
Armed clash between rival groups leaves five dead
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP govt announces remission for prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has announced a two-month reduction in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. According to a notification issued...

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Armed clash between rival groups leaves five dead

Muslims, Dalits disproportionately affected by custodial torture in India: Report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.