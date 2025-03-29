NATIONAL

Pakistan secures consensus at UN on funding for Islamophobia envoy

By Staff Report

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has secured consensus in the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on a resolution to finance the newly established Office of the Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The resolution on revised budget estimates was adopted without a vote during the closing session of the first part of the 79th UNGA.

Pakistan’s First Secretary at the UN Mission, Jibran Khan Durrani, delivered the national statement, expressing gratitude to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the G77 and China, and other international partners for their support.

He noted that the outcome reflected the success of collective diplomacy and inclusivity. Pakistan played a lead role as one of the principal negotiators during the committee’s discussions.

The resolution ensures that the Office of the Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia will be operational from the 1st of next month.

The envoy’s mandate will include monitoring, reporting, and advising on rising Islamophobic trends globally and supporting the UN’s broader efforts against religious intolerance.

The adoption marks a milestone for Pakistan’s multilateral engagement, following its successful push to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

