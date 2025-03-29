Pakistan, Qatar reaffirm to further strengthen trade, investment ties

PM Shehbaz holds telephonic talks with Emir of Qatar, conveys his warm greetings and best wishes on Eidul Fitr

Premier also renews his invitation to Emir of Qatar to undertake visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic call with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes on Eidul Fitr.

The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. While fondly recalling his visit to Doha last October, the Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation to Emir Thani as well as Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa, for hosting the Manzar cultural exhibition, which was inaugurated in his presence.

The Prime Minister proposed the idea of having a similar exhibition hosted in Lahore, which the Emir very graciously accepted. The two leaders also reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen the close brotherly relations in the trade and investment.

To carry forward discussions on investment, it was agreed that a delegation from Qatar will visit Pakistan immediately after Eid.

The regional situation was also discussed and the Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic role in peace efforts, particularly in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also renewed his invitation to the Emir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

PM exchanges Eid greetings with Egyptian president

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on Saturday and exchanged Eidul Fitr greetings.

During the call, the PM conveyed warm wishes to the Egyptian leadership, government, and people, praying for their continued prosperity, peace, and progress.

Reflecting on his visit to Cairo in December last year, where he participated in the D-8 Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its friendly ties with Egypt in all areas of mutual interest.

The PM praised the success of Egypt’s Hepatitis C program, and both leaders agreed on further collaboration in this sector. An Egyptian delegation is set to visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to assist in Pakistan’s Hepatitis control efforts, while a Pakistani delegation will also visit Egypt for the same purpose.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi warmly reciprocated the Eidul Fitr greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan. He expressed Egypt’s desire to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.